Benni McCarthy has reiterated that he will be patient with striker Tokelo Rantie‚ who appeared on the bench for Cape Town City for the first time in their 3-0 victory over AmaZulu on Saturday.

McCarthy passed up the opportunity to give Rantie a run when he replaced fellow striker Siphelele Mthembu on 80 minutes with the side 3-0 up and on course for a comfortable win.

Instead the coach introduced winger Riyaad Norodien‚ and McCarthy says he wants to wait until Rantie is totally injury-free to give him the best opportunity to shine after he was accidentally elbowed in training by teammate Taariq Fielies in an injury that left the player badly bruised.

“Because of the elbow he received from Fielies‚ it [the injury] has internal bleeding.

"He is on painkillers but if you touch him it is so sensitive‚” McCarthy said.

“I said that if I really need him‚ I would throw him in‚ but if not then I would rather save him.

“I would rather he be 100 percent when he plays and not feeling anything‚ because if he doesn’t go right then we would say‚ ‘we knew it wasn’t time yet’.

"Everybody is impatient and wants to see him [on the pitch]‚ especially when we were not on a good run‚ but we don’t want to make drastic decisions.”

McCarthy says he also wants Rantie to be introduced to a confident City side at its best‚ where the team creates chances at will through the likes of Surprise Ralani‚ Ayanda Patosi, Gift Links and Norodien.

“Today would have been perfect‚ because the confidence was there.

"But we have found our mojo now and I think the confidence will be there for the next few games‚ so he will get his opportunity.

“It must be right and putting his hand up and saying‚ ‘coach I’m here’ and stretching in front of me where I can’t ignore him and I have to put him in. If he does that then it is going to happen.”

Former Bafana Bafana striker Rantie has not kicked a ball in anger for over a year since he walked out on Turkish side Gençlerbirliği in October last year.

City are next in action at home to Black Leopards on November 11.