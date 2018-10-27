Sundowns edge out Chippa United

Mamelodi Sundowns secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over struggling Chippa United in an Absa Premiership match at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium on Saturday evening.

Sundowns started the match the better of the two teams and Gaston Sirino was quick to hand the visitors a lead in less than 10 minutes following a poor marking by Chippa.

The victory saw coach Pitso Mosimane's side moving to fifth spot of the league standings, while the coach Eric Tinkler’s troops remained 12 position on the table.

Sundowns dominated the opening 30 minutes without really providing many problems in the final third.

Lebogang Maboe had an opportunity to extended Downs lead in the 32nd minutes but his final touch it wasn’t to be.

Chippa did create chances through Andile Mbenyane and striker Rhulani Manzini but none of them were able to find the back of the net.

The Eastern Cape side began the second half well and they had a chance to level matters through Ruzaigh Gamildien 10 minutes after the restart.

Chippa come close to equalising on the 74th minute, but the finishing touch isn’t there, as the Sundowns defence was all over Mbenyane, causing his shot to go wide.

The home side had claimed seven points from a possible 10 prior to the loss.

Chippa come into the game on the back of a 2-1 defeat away to Highlands Park on October 6 in their last league outing.