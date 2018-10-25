Squad puts exams first

"We have been working tirelessly with the schools, telling them to send us more work [to help players prepare for their exams]. By the time the World Cup starts, we want them to be already done with their exams because juggling will be too much," said Dludlu.

"Two of our players [captain Sibulele Holweni and her vice-captain Karabo Dhlamini] are writing exams now [yesterday in their hotel in Roodepoort]. We have a tutor who's been with them when they were preparing for their exams.

"We want to make sure that they pass. You cannot have a World Cup status and fail your grade."

Dludlu, a solid defender for Banyana Banyana in her heyday, also revealed they could not get some of the players into the camp because of the ongoing end-of-year exams.

"We could not get some of the players into camp because they need to make sure they get their exams right to apply for varsity. First things first, we say 'education first'."

Asked how ready are her players, Dludlu said: "Mentally and physically we are almost there."

The coach will announce the squad to play in the World Cup today.