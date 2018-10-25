Soweto derby a sold-out affair

One would be forgiven for thinking that President Cyril Ramaphosa has temporarily added the FNB Stadium to the list of national key points.

The 164th edition of the football spectacle dubbed the Soweto derby will take place tomorrow in front of some 85 000 fans.

With each passing minute the anticipation is tipping towards its climax. It will all reach boiling point at 3.30pm at kick-off. A monumental effort between the City, the police, the PSL and broadcasters to name a few will go into the 90-minute football show.