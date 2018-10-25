Motshwari sees derby as stepping stone

Orlando Pirates midfielder Ben Motshwari aims to put in a masterclass performance in the Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm).

Motshwari, 27, trusts that such a display would be sufficient to consolidate his berth in the starting line-up, where he competes with the likes of Musa Nyatama.

Motshwari has already started seven league matches this season. But he didn't even make match day squad in the Buccaneers' last match, a 1-0 Telkom Knockout victory over Chippa United in the first round last week. The strategy may have been to rest him for the much-anticipated sold-out affair against Chiefs.

"I think as a player you always want to raise your hand in such matches. When I came here [from Bidvest Wits at the start of the season] my objective was to get more game time, so with a prospect of playing in the derby, I am eager to give my utmost best," said Motshwari, who already has one goal to his name this campaign.