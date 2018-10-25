Legendary keeper Banda picks Mpontshane for derby

Amid Orlando Pirates' goalkeeping conundrum, the club's legendary shot-stopper Patson "Sparks" Banda thinks it would be a bad choice to go with Brilliant Khuzwayo against Chiefs in the Soweto derby on Saturday, saying it must be between Siyabonga Mpontshane and Jackson Mabokgwane.

Banda, however, casts doubt on the latter's reliability.

"When it comes to a goalkeeper position, the first thing you consider is current form.

"Since it's Mabokgwane who played the last [two] matches, it makes sense for the coach [Micho] to select him ahead of other keepers," Banda told Sowetan yesterday.

"But personally, I would go with Mpontshane. He played brilliantly in the previous derby [a 3-1 victory in March]. He's shown maturity. Mabokgwane is unreliable sometimes but maybe his current form has boosted his morale a bit."