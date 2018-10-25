Soccer

Latest Fifa rankings spare Bafana Bafana

By Nick Said - 25 October 2018 - 13:39
Bafana Bafana head coach Stuart Baxter chats to his players before training during the South Africa training session at Princess Magogo Stadium on the 3 September 2018.
Bafana Bafana head coach Stuart Baxter chats to his players before training during the South Africa training session at Princess Magogo Stadium on the 3 September 2018.
Image: ©Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Bafana Bafana have remained unchanged at number 73 in the latest FIFA World Rankings released on Thursday.

The 6-0 victory over Seychelles and subsequent 0-0 draw against the Indian Ocean Island in the African Nations Cup qualifiers did nothing to move Bafana up the list given how lowly the opposition is.

Seychelles themselves climbed one place to number 188 in the world‚ but remain among the world’s real minnows.

Bafana’s next opponents‚ Nigeria‚ moved up four places to number 44 in the world and third in Africa‚ behind only Tunisia and Senegal.

DR Congo and Morocco round out of the top five on the continent.

Bafana remain at number 15 in Africa.

Belgium take over top-spot from world champions France on the global list‚ followed by Brazil‚ Croatia and England‚ who move into te top five following their 3-2 away win in Spain earlier this month.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Brazil’s indigenous population fights back | DW Documentary (Environment ...
Twitter has a field day with video of Supra singing 'Don't give up'
X