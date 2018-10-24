Grudge encounter

Jackson Mabokgwane had been Orlando Pirates' first- choice goalkeeper last season leading up to the Soweto derby, but when the big day arrived, it was Siyabonga Mpontshane who got the nod instead.

Prior to his demotion to the bench in the last league match against old foes Kaizer Chiefs last season, Mabokgwane had been a regular.

He started 12 matches in a row and conceded the same number of goals.

But that proved insufficient to convince Pirates' technical team that he deserved a berth in their 3-1 thumping of Amakhosi eight months ago.

They preferred Mpontshane, who had never played any league match before.

Nevertheless, Mabokgwane has not allowed his past snub to demoralise him heading into the first Soweto derby of the season, a sold-out affair at FNB Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm).

The ex-Bidvest Wits shot-stopper has already started both Pirates' last matches.

He has never played in the Soweto derby.