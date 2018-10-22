Ill-discipline ticks Tinkler off

Chippa United coach Eric Tinkler would only say he "did what I felt was necessary", explaining his first half substitution of captain Mark Mayambela in Saturday night's 1-0 Telkom Knockout loss against Orlando Pirates.

Tinkler said the reason for Mayambela's substitution, being replaced by Daine Klate in the 42nd minute, should have been obvious to anyone watching the game.

The former Pirates forward was taken off after the player angrily responded with a gesture towards his coach.

This came after Tinkler gave the left wing player a mouthful for being caught out of position on a Buccaneers attack.

"You didn't see why? Surely it's obvious," the coach responded when questioned on why he took Mayambela off.

"But it's an internal matter. And that will be dealt with internally.

"But it was more than obvious. This is the biggest game on TV this weekend. Everybody across the country is watching Pirates. And you can't behave that way."