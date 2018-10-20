Jose Mourinho plays down touchline melee after 'awful' Chelsea draw

Jose Mourinho played down an ugly touchline melee after watching his Manchester United side concede a heartbreaking late equaliser as Chelsea preserved their unbeaten Premier League record on Saturday.

Ross Barkley scored in the sixth minute of injury time to level the match at 2-2 after Anthony Martial had scored twice in the second half to cancel out Antonio Rudiger’s opener.

Mourinho took exception to the celebrations of one of Chelsea’s backroom staff, Marco Ianni, who ran in front of the Portuguese on the touchline, as he seemed set for a sweet victory over his old club.

When asked about the incident, former Chelsea boss Mourinho said: “Oh come on, I can tell you that 97 minutes of the game was so good that you have to focus on that.

“I did not get respect back from Chelsea (fans) but that is not my responsibility. What I did here today I will do in Madrid, in Milan, in Porto, the reaction from the fans is not up to me.

“I am not annoyed with anything. What happened with (Maurizio) Sarri’s assistant, Sarri was the first one to come to me and say he will resolve it.

“The assistant has already come to me and apologised, I told him to forget it. I have made a lot of mistakes in my career.” Mourinho, who won three Premier League titles in two spells at Chelsea, said United were the better side.

“We were the best team on the pitch. If you say before the game that one point at Stamford Bridge is a good result, it is so difficult to win here but after the game with the way the game was it is an awful result for us and a phenomenal result for them.

“We were in the game, we controlled their triggers, (Eden) Hazard and Jorginho was well controlled.

“After we were 2-1 up we had possibilities to score the third goal, we were the best team, we were calm in control.

“I hope every referee does the same as Mike Dean and gives six minutes, I don’t know where they came from. We always tried to play, there was no time-wasting.”

The result means Chelsea go top of the table, at least temporarily, but United are still languishing in eighth spot, seven points off the pace. Chelsea goalscorer Barkley hailed his team’s never-say-die attitude.

“My confidence has grown but our target was to win the game so it is disappointing,” he said.

“The manager told me to help the team win the game and try and get a result. We conceded a goal that we should have stopped but we came back.”