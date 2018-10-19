The best of Pirates is yet to come, boasts Micho

Orlando Pirates coach Milutin "Micho" Sredojevic has fired a warning shot to all Premiership clubs as the Serbian feels his team has yet to reach peak form this season.

Bucs are slowly welcoming back key players from injury including Brilliant Khuzwayo, Musa Nyatama, Luvuyo Memela, Thabiso Kutumela and Thembinkosi Lorch.

This, according to Micho, should make them even more formidable after their positive start to the season.

"There are so many aspects and ingredients that make a final product. Positive competition is inside [the squad] and I can assure you that we have still not seen the best of Orlando Pirates," Sredojevic said.

"The best is still to come!"

The former Uganda national team mentor confirmed that Khuzwayo could soon make his debut for the Buccaneers after being out since the start of the season with an ankle injury.

"Brilliant is on the brink of being counted, tactically he has been declared ready for competition and it is purely a competition of the four of our goalkeepers, so we will decide," he said.

"He is a generator of positive energy in the team. We have been beside him when he went for his operation. We are very fortunate to have such a quality human being like Brilliant. But we are happy to have him back and he has put himself in line for competition with his colleagues."

A few of the newly recovered players could make their return against Chippa United in the Telkom Knockout first round tomorrow (8.15pm).

Pirates will host the PE club at the Orlando Stadium where recent signing Linda Mntambo could face his former side.

"Linda is a player that has extreme qualities in organising the game and giving the pass and supporting the pass and being dangerous on the ball.

"Those are the characteristic that we saw that could strengthen the team.

"There is still room for him to improve, some polishing touches. He is in contention for the matches ahead of us."