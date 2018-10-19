Interest in the derby between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs‚ the past few of which have not been sold out‚ could stem from the fact that both sides have started the season in impressive form. Pirates occupy second place in the PSL and Chiefs are in the third spot.

Chiefs face Black Leopards at home on Sunday in a last-16 of the Telkom Knockout matchup‚ while Pirates will use their TKO fixture against Chippa United on Saturday at Orlando Stadium as their warm-up match for the derby on Saturday‚ October 27.

Pirates were the better side in the derby last season‚ winning the second round match 3-1 after the first round game had disappointingly ended in a goalless stalemate.

“Stadium Management SA (SMSA) can confirm that match tickets for the Soweto Derby between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs on 27 October 2018 at FNB Stadium have been sold out‚” SMSA‚ the company that oversees FNB Stadium‚ wrote in a statement.