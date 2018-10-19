Amakhosi left cursing bad luck

With in-form Kaizer Chiefs attacker Lebogang Manyama set to be sidelined for the next month following a car crash, coach Giovanni Solinas has lamented the misfortune his team has suffered recently.

Manyama was involved in a crash in the week that left him with a fractured elbow. It is a major setback for Solinas, as Manyama was coming into his own with superb displays for Amakhosi.

The club confirmed that the 28-year-old will be out for six weeks. Since the start of the season, key players including Joseph Molangoane, Leonardo Castro and now Manyama have been hampered by injury.

"Guys, we are fighting against bad luck but we will win against it. It started with Joseph then Castro and now Lebo.

"Please finish [the bad luck]," Solinas decried.

"At Chiefs [we have a number of] good players so if we don't play Lebo we have options in the squad. It's a pity [the accident]."