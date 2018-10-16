Chiefs ready to face Leopards

Kaizer Chiefs are ready to take another shot at cup glory under their coach Giovanni Solinas after having fallen agonisingly close in the MTN8.

The Glamour Boys will fancy their chances in the Telkom Knockout with the team showing positive signs of a revival.

Chiefs were eliminated in the semis by SuperSport United in Solinas' first attempt at a cup.

In the last 32 of the TKO cup, they will take on Black Leopards at the FNB Stadium on Sunday (3.30pm).

Their confidence was boosted further by their triumph in the Macufe Cup over Bloemfontein Celtic at the weekend courtesy of goals from Lebogang Manyama and Dumisani Zuma.

Solinas feels his players will be ready to get the job done against Leopards this coming weekend.

"We used this the game [Macufe] as preparation for the cup. Now we have to prepare for Leopards but we will wait for the international players to return," Solinas said.

With the club needing all hands on the deck in their pursuit for glory, the Italian gave some of the fringe players their first run out this season.

The former Free State Stars tactician was pleased that

the likes of Mario Booysen, Kabelo Mahlasela, Bryce Bvuma and Kgotso Moleko got game-time.

"We gave everybody a chance and they performed well. So we need to continue to work hard and improve but we are on the right road.

"I am very happy to have won this cup for our supporters. We need to play good football and enjoy playing football. Playing well is very important for us, I think the players did that."

Solinas heaped praise on man-of-the-match winner Manyama for his performance, saying there was more to come from the midfielder.

"He did not get game time last season and also he had no preseason with us. I think we have not yet seen the best of Manyama. I believe in him and he will be important for us."