Bafana Bafana were held to a disappointing 0-0 draw by Seychelles in their 2019 African Nations Cup (Afcon) qualifier in Victoria on Tuesday‚ an inability to turn dominant possession into goals.

They created numerous scoring opportunities‚ but were wasteful in front of goal against a side who were out for a point from the first minute.

SowetanLIVE rates the performance of the Bafana players.

7 - ITUMELENG KHUNE

A quiet afternoon with the gloves but Khune did exceptionally well playing essentially as a sweeper‚ especially towards the end.

He is arguably the best passer of the ball in the side and his distribution from the back was again superb.

6 - RAMA MPHAHLELE

Looked tired towards the end but put in a number of good balls from wide areas. Had little to do defensively.

6 - THULANI HLATSHWAYO

Showed good strength when it was needed and marshalled the backline well.

Tried to get forward to provide a presence in the box‚ especially in the final 10 minutes.

6 - BUHLE MKHWANAZI

Picked up a yellow card for a silly challenge but otherwise did not have all that much to do. Was often the only outfield player in Bafana’s half.

5 - SIFISO HLANTI

Not as effective as on Saturday‚ did not push forward as much and failed to find the right delivery on a number of occasions.

6 - DEAN FURMAN

He did what Furman does‚ break up the opposition play and try and be a nuisance in the middle of the park. Had a good shot well saved in the second period.

7 - KAMOHELO MOKOTJO

Looked neat and tidy on the ball even on the atrocious artificial surface that made control a lottery.

Played deeper so that Lebohang Maboe could get forward in the first period. He does all the basics really well.

5 - LEBOHANG MABOE

Worked hard in the first half and got into the box on a number of occasions‚ but battled with an end-product. Replaced by Aubrey Modiba after 59 minutes.

5 - PERCY TAU

A mixed bag from Tau‚ he showed impressive stamina to keep on going right to the end‚ but his play also lacked a bit of his usual quality.

Was caught offside on a few occasions. He was probably not helped by the pitch.

5 - LEBO MOTHIBA

Mothiba will still be wondering how he missed that chance early in the second half when he struck the crossbar from two-yards out after being teed-up by Ndlovu.

Also flashed a header wide and let a few other half-chances go begging.

7 - DINO NDLOVU

His best performance in a Bafana shirt as he laid on numerous opportunities for others.

Perhaps one criticism is that he might have been more selfish and actually gone for goal himself. Showed his array of all-round talents and his ability to bring others players into the play.

SUBSTITUTES

5 - AUBREY MODIBA

Wasted two big chances‚ one with his less-favoured right foot and the other with his head. He will feel she should have scored both.