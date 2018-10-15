Nigeria coach Rohr expects tough Libya rematch

Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr says he expects a challenging Africa Cup of Nations qualifier rematch against Libya on Tuesday despite trouncing the north Africans at the weekend.

Odion Ighalo, the former Watford striker now at Chinese club Changchun Yatai, bagged a hat-trick as Nigeria thrashed Libya 4-0 in the southern town of Uyo on Saturday.

They will square up again in Sfax in Tunisia, the adopted home of war-ravaged Libya.

Rohr said he expected the Libyans to provide a stiffer challenge as they seek to avenge the heavy loss.

"We need a big fighting spirit to beat Libya again," he insisted.

"It will be a difficult game because after losing 4-0 in Uyo they will be aggressive, they want revenge."

Rohr added: "We have to be stronger to win again. It's not finished yet.

"Libya were not defensive (in Uyo) and they could also have scored. They played well, they were fighting."

The Franco-German coach said the Super Eagles won because their strikers outran Libya's flat-footed defence.

"Our quick strikers tried to be efficient against the slow defenders of Libya," Rohr explained.