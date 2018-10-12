Wits to offload striker Thobani Mncwango after failing to impress

Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt has confirmed that the Clever Boys are preparing to let go of striker Thobani Mncwango, feeling the switch to the university club may have come too late for the ex-Polokwane City man.

Mncwango was initially supposed to join Wits last July because he had signed a pre-contract. But the attacker joined the Students in January as Hunt pushed for his early arrival after being frozen out at Rise and Shine.

Though Hunt did not divulge Mncwango's contractual details, it is believed he's contracted to Wits until July 2020.

"Yes, he still has a contract with us. Maybe the move [to Wits] came too late in his life. There's no major problem between me and him. We are trying to get him a club," said Hunt of Mncwango, who's turning 31 in January.

"It is a pity that things did not work out. It's one of those things in football. I like the boy but it did not work out. I never had a problem with him. nice boy and very disciplined."

A source close to Mncwango told Sowetan Wits were still paying his salary despite his inaction, adding that Chippa United have shown interest as the 2015/2016 season's second top-scorer with 13 goals continues to train on his own.

"He's no longer training with Wits at all. He's financially well because he's still on Wits' payroll," said a source close to the situation.

Mncwango could not be reached for comment. He's played five times for Wits without scoring.