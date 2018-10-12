Bafana Bafana will be out to beat Seychelles convincingly when they meet the Indian Ocean islanders in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at FNB Stadium on Saturday‚ just don’t “Say” it out too loud.

That’s because according to the South Africa Football Association (Safa)‚ Bafana will in fact be up against the “Saychelles” – as it was incorrectly spelt on Safa’s media accreditation passes for the game.

We’re sorry to nitpick Safa. Then again‚ if we can’t spell Seychelles‚ just how are Bafana going to beat them. Just Say-ing.

Just never ask Safa to say‚ or spell: “She sells Seychelles on the Sea Shore”!

Bafana‚ on four points and in second place on goal difference from Libya‚ can go to 10 points and put themselves in the driving seat in Group E beating 189th-ranked Seychelles at FNB Stadium on Saturday‚ then in Victoria on Tuesday.

Safa communications manager Dominic Chimhavi could not be reached for a comment.

Twitter: