Romans to launch new Orlando Pirates pizza meal

Orlando Pirates have announced a new sponsorship deal with Romans Pizza that is set to reward fans attending the club’s home games at Orlando Stadium with discounts at the fast food outlet.

The Soweto giants confirmed on their website that fans will receive R15 off minimum purchases of R50 at any Roman’s Pizza outlet nationwide if they produce their ticket stubs within 7 days of the matches being played.

"The Orlando Pirates brand is always looking at the best synergies between the club and potential sponsors‚" said the club’s brand and sponsorship manager Joseph Bertrand.

"Seeing the history of Roman’s Pizza in the country and its efforts to always provide great quality products for families at reasonable prices is an initiative that we encourage and want to be part of during these times where the economic outlook is a little bit tense."