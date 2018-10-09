Kaizer Chiefs coach Giovanni Solinas has joined his Mamelodi Sundowns counterpart Pitso Mosimane in predicting that this Absa premiership campaign will be as topsy-turvy as the last.

Last week Mosimane said he did not expect any side to dominate again this season.

Solinas agreed but insisted that his Chiefs team would be up there with the contenders come the end of the campaign‚ even after managing just 14 points from their opening 10 games – effectively therefore dropping 16 points.

Chiefs lost on Saturday to Polokwane City in an unexpected setback.

“This season is like last season with the PSL very balanced‚" the Italian-born coach.

"We need to fight all the way but the league won’t be settled before May.

"There will be a lot of fighting for the title and lots of fighting to avoid relegation.

“The PSL’s level has improved a lot and also the gap between the big and the small clubs has reduced.

“The league was very short last season and‚ in my opinion‚ will be the same again.

"Every club is capable of competing.

“Of course‚ this includes Kaizer Chiefs to win the league.

"It doesn’t matter that we lost to Polokwane City – it’s a pity and we are disappointed – but for the title Chiefs will be competing‚” Solinas insisted.