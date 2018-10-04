Manchester United set for UEFA sanctions after Valencia late show

UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Manchester United after their late arrival at Old Trafford forced a late kick-off in their Champions League group match against Valencia.

United were held to a scoreless draw by the Spaniards on Tuesday, heaping further pressure on Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho.

The club now faces UEFA sanctions after their “late team arrival” infringed competition regulations and the ensuing “late kick-off” went against disciplinary regulations, according to a brief statement issued by European football’s ruling body.

The case will be dealt with by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body on 18 October.

United, who have failed to win their last four home matches in all competitions, are already nine points adrift of rivals Manchester City and Liverpool at the top of the English Premier League.