Kaizer Chiefs cleaned up at the Absa Premiership awards for September‚ coach Giovanni Solinas walking away with Coach of the Month and Khama Billiat winning Player of the Month.

Solinas gave credit to his players for winning the award.

"Football is about teamwork‚" he said.

"The credit for my award must go to my players and to my club.

"Without my players there is nothing.

"So I want to thank my player and my club‚ and also our fans for the support they have given me."

Chiefs began September losing 1-0 at home against SuperSport United in the PSL.

They then went on a winning streak‚ thrashing Cape Town City 4-1 away‚ beating Free State Stars 2-0 away‚ and then winning 2-0 at home against AmaZulu.

Little Zimbabwen playmaker Billiat‚ signed by Chiefs on a free transfer from Mamelodi Sundowns in the off-season‚ scored twice against City‚ and provided a number of assists in the other three victories.