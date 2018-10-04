Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane is predicting a topsy-turvy season‚ much like the last premiership campaign‚ which was marked by inconsistency and saw poor returns from the top teams.

It was a season in which few points separated top from bottom and no club was able to forge a series of positive runs and get away from the pack‚ although Sundowns made sure of the title with games to spare and finished with a healthy five point advantage over second-placed Orlando Pirates.

They completed the campaign with 60 points‚ which was the same tally that Bidvest Wits amassed when they won the title the season before.

“I don’t think we’ll get 71 points the way we started this season but then who else is going to get it?” asked Mosimane.

Sundowns set a record in 2016 when they won 22 out of 30 games and finished on 71 points – 14 more than the next team in the standings (Wits).

“The record won’t be under threat unless we can get six-seven wins in a row and I cannot see that happening‚" he said.

“I think it’s going to be like last season with the champion getting 60-61 points‚ maybe even as low as 59.”

The last time that happened was in 2013 when Chiefs were crowned champions with a paltry 57 points‚ just one more than second placed Platinum Stars.

Mosimane’s comments came after the goalless draw for his side at Bloemfontein Celtic on Wednesday night – a fourth draw in their opening six matches of the season.

The result left Sundowns down in seventh place although they have two games in hand on leaders Wits‚ who are six points ahead.

“At least we kept another clean sheet‚ that’s also important‚” Mosimane added‚ bemoaning the disallowing of Lebogang Maboe’s late goal for alleged interference from Themba Zwane.