Boxing out at Macufe

For the first time since 2009, there will be no boxing during the week-long Macufe Festival next week in the Free State.

The province's boxing promoter Lebo Mahoko who has made sure that boxing formed part of that cultural festival has confirmed this.

Mahoko said lack of sponsorship has actually put boxing on the canvas for this year's edition of Macufe.

"It was announced live on television in 2009 that boxing will be included in the Macufe Festival and indeed it has been the case but sadly there will be none this year," said Mahoko who trades under the banner of Dream Team Promotion.

"We regret to inform the boxing fraternity at large that there will be no boxing this year. We have tried our best to secure public and private sponsorships but we were unsuccessful."

The initiative helped unearth talent in the Free State such as Doctor Ntsele, Tello Dithebe, France Ramabolu, Matshidiso Mokebisi and Lerato Dlamini.

Ntsele said: "Macufe put me in the spotlight and thanks to Ntate Mahoko, I enjoyed Macufe boxing and had successful title defences of both the SA title and WBF Intercontinental flyweight, and failed to hold WBA Pan African junior bantam weight title."

Dlamini said: ''I had four fights and all wins by knockout. Macufe boxing really did pave a way for me.

"Thank you Ntate Lebo Mahoko for giving me a chance to showcase my talent.''

Trainer Sechaba Mabuya said: ''It's unfortunate; boxers were looking forward to a great tournament, but I still believe you [Mahoko] will come up with great tournament. You have done it before and I strongly believe you've got what it takes to bring exciting quality boxing, go Dream Team go."