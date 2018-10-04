Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has gushed about the passion of Bloemfontein Celtic’s fans after he was called in front of the club’s famous supporters following Wednesday night’s 0-0 Absa Premiership draw at Dr Molemela Stadium.

A video clip on Celtic’s official supporters’ page on Facebook shows Mosimane – Sundowns’ 2016 Caf Champions League-winning coach – accepting the Phunya Sele Sele fans’ singing in honour of him after the game‚ then being joined by home team coach Steve Komphela.

The reaction by Celtic’s supporters – known as amongst the most passionate in the country – prompted Mosimane to say it was tragic that the Free State team have big off-field problems.

Debt-ridden Celtic owner Max Tshabalala has been struggling to sell the club amidst player strikes.

“The passion that people have for this club‚ the passion that they have for football‚ it’s really a sad case to find that this team has got some issues outside football‚” Mosimane said.

“The culture that’s here is amazing. It’s beautiful. To have the opposition crowd in the stadium calling me to sing for me – you never get that. It’s more than football‚ to be honest.”