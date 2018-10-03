On-form Bucs to edge out Arrows
If previous matches are anything to go by, Orlando Pirates will have no trouble beating Golden Arrows at Orlando Stadium tonight (7.30pm).
With all due respect to Abafana Bes'thende, they've been Bucs' daily bread for years now.
In their past 10 league clashes Pirates have won seven with Arrows enjoying two wins and the other game being a draw.
Even on current form Milutin Sredojevic's men have the edge on top of the log with four wins in eight, while Clinton Larsen's charges come in 11th having won one in their seven encounters.
Both sides are well-rested. Pirates's last match was a 2-1 win over Baroka eleven days ago in Limpopo and Arrows, meanwhile, have also had no games since playing to a goalless draw against Chippa United in their own backyard on the same day, September 22.
Arrows defenders, led by centre-back Limbikani Mzava, will have to be on high alert since Pirates have one of the best attacks in the league with 11 goals so far. The Sea Robbers' trio - Vincent Pule, Thembinkosi Lorch and Augustine Mulenga - have contributed to goals this campaign.
Pirates, however, haven't been convincing in defence with one clean sheet in their eight games. In their last 10 league outings, Arrows have only failed to score twice against Pirates.
In fact, there have been 30 goals in 10 matches between the two sides. Whether Arrows can find their scoring boots in this one still remains to be seen.
Pirates v Arrows last 10 league games
- Arrows 1 - 2 Pirates
- Pirates 0 - 0 Arrows
- Arrows 2 - 1 Pirates
- Pirates 3 - 1 Arrows
- Arrows 1 - 4 Pirates
- Pirates 0 - 2 Arrows
- Arrows 1 - 3 Pirates
- Pirates 3 - 1 Arrows
- Arrows 0 - 2 Pirates
- Pirates 2 - 1 Arrows