On-form Bucs to edge out Arrows

If previous matches are anything to go by, Orlando Pirates will have no trouble beating Golden Arrows at Orlando Stadium tonight (7.30pm).

With all due respect to Abafana Bes'thende, they've been Bucs' daily bread for years now.

In their past 10 league clashes Pirates have won seven with Arrows enjoying two wins and the other game being a draw.

Even on current form Milutin Sredojevic's men have the edge on top of the log with four wins in eight, while Clinton Larsen's charges come in 11th having won one in their seven encounters.