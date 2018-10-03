Celtic cash crunch sees Ndengane go

Ndengane will likely only be able to register with a new club in January.

The PSL's Lux September referred us to the League's handbook where it states a player can only be registered if they meet the legal definition of a "free agent".

Section 31.6 of the PSL's constitution states that a player may only be registered (1) if the player was not under contract by the close of the previous registration, (2) if he is an amateur (3) and if he is a free agent.

Ndengane is not a free agent and would have to apply to the Dispute Resolution Chamber if he wants to play before next year.

There, at the DRC, he would have to prove that there was a breach, unlawful or unfair dismissal between Celtic and himself.

Phunya Sele Sele have lost one of their best players at a bad time as they prepare for a huge battle with Mamelodi Sundowns at the Dr Molemela Stadium tonight (7.30pm).

The clash will be one between those who have and those who simply have not.

While Celtic are currently in a cash crisis that has the management struggling to pay players' salaries every month, Sundowns on the other hand have overflowing resources thanks to their billionaire boss Patrice Motsepe.

Celtic's financial struggles have been well-documented in recent months, with chairman Max Tshabalala having placed the club up for sale.