Baxter looks to Ndlovu for goals

Twelve months after last playing for Bafana Bafana, striker Dino Ndlovu has been called upon to help the national team bulldoze their way past the Seychelles.

The marauding goal- poacher, who plays for Zhejiang Greentown in China, has been brought in to bring much-needed bulk in attack.

SA will take on the islanders at FNB Stadium on October 13 in a qualifier for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon. They will then face off again in a reverse fixture at the Stade Linite on October 16.

After overlooking Ndlovu on numerous occasions, coach Stuart Baxter felt he was the right fit for their next opponent.

"If you look at the strikers who are hitting the net regularly then Dino is doing that," Baxter said about Ndlovu, who last played in October 2017 against Burkina Faso.