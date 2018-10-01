Suspended Tendai Ndoro must wait for Highlands debut

Tendai Ndoro will watch the Absa Premiership match between his new club Highlands Park and Kaizer Chiefs from the stands at Makhulong Stadium in Tembisa tomorrow (7.30pm).

That is because the 33-year-old Zimbabwean, who was at the centre of a registration storm last season at relegated Ajax Cape Town, will be starting a two-match ban.

Club director Sinky Mnisi said: "As much as we are happy to have signed Ndoro last Thursday, we've got to abide by the rules.

"We've got to be cautious. I personally asked for the verdict, which Safa gave me. He must serve his two-match suspension. Look, it is like someone getting a red card at end of season. That red card stands in the early season.

"We've allocated 8000 ticket to Computicket and Shoprite Checkers. We will sell 2000 more tickets for safety measures. No tickets will be sold at the stadium.

"If you don't have a ticket, do not even come close to the stadium. Go to Computicket or BlackStar Supermarket in Tembisa," said Mnisi.

He dubbed their clash with Amakhosi as "pay back time" because Chiefs contributed to their relegation to the NFD two seasons ago.

"We played them at home in Tembisa and they got a penalty and beat us 1-0," he said of the 2016 clash. "We met again in Durban and they beat us 1-0 from a corner kick.

"We are ready to settle the score and I am happy that they are playing well. We cannot allow them to bully us twice in our own kraal."

Highlands beat Golden Arrows 2-1 before losing 1-0 to Free State Stars. They are ninth on the log. Chiefs, who beat Stars and AmaZulu 2-0, are third on the log.