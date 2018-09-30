Cape Town City players will share R4-million following their MTN8 success.

The Citizens beat SuperSport United 4-1 on penalties at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday night.

Comitis said it’s club policy that the players get half of the prize money.

City bagged R8-million for their win.

"We will go 50/50 with the players‚" Comitis said next to the players’ dressing room moments after City's triumph.

"It has always been like that.

"They put in their share and we put in our share.

"That's how we usually do it‚ but the players weren't even bothered about that at this stage.

“They are so happy to have the trophy in the cabinet and that's probably the most important thing for us and their careers.”

It’s not clear what criteria will be used to divide the money among the players‚ but if it’s an equal share‚ with their squad of around 30 players‚ they could each take home R130 000 subject to tax.

It’s more likely‚ however‚ to be performance-based with players who played more games set to get more.

Comitis also revealed his conversation with coach Benni McCarthy prior to the first whistle.

“The fans were behind us‚ hey. I sensed it and I said to Benni before he went out that‚ 'listen‚ there are 34 000 people here and half of them are not sure who they want to support today‚" he said.

"Give them a reason (to support Cape Town City) and go to each stand to greet everyone'. And he did exactly that and you know you got to think about these things.

“By the end of the game‚ I think we had the majority of the support in the stadium.

"Listen‚ it was painful to lose last year. We had our chances and I think (Saturday night) was even more‚ so it would really have been disastrous if we got nothing out of it.

"On the balance of chances‚ I think we had the better exchanges‚ so I'm really happy for Benni and the guys‚” he concluded.