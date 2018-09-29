Saturday’s MTN8 final is a tale of two coaches – SuperSport United’s Kaitano Tembo and Cape Town City’s Benni McCarthy – who would dearly love to win a trophy.

When would a coach not‚ you might ask? In this case though‚ in this cup final at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban (kickoff 7pm)‚ just a little more than usual.

Uefa Champions League winner McCarthy‚ a self-professed prophet of the manager he won that trophy under in 2004‚ Jose Mourinho‚ has self-deprecatingly admitted to nervousness at the start of his coaching career.

He is‚ and always has been‚ a winner. A trophy would mean everything to a coach who considered not continuing at City at the end of 2017-18‚ his rookie head coaching season.

Tembo was appointed after weeks of speculation and apparent dragging of feet by the club after seeing SuperSport through a tough end of last season after Eric Tinkler’s departure.

He steered a United who never recovered from an exhausting run to the 2017 Caf Confederation Cup - and losing narrowly‚ 2-1 on aggregate against TP Mazembe in the final - clear of their first-ever relegation battle.

He oversaw the preseason‚ and still a permanent appointment took time.

Even recently‚ long-time faithful servant and assistant-coach Tembo having reached a cup final‚ there have been murmurs of a possible return to SuperSport of current Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter.

Tembo was asked this week‚ somewhat diplomatically‚ not whether he felt he’d met expectations‚ but whether the job had met his.