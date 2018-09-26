How Motsepe helped boost Pieterse's zest

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Reyaad Pieterse says club boss Patrice Motsepe has challenged him to become Bafana Bafana's first choice.

The 26-year-old joined the Brazilians in the recent transfer window from SuperSport United where he struggled to wrestle the number one jersey away from Ronwen Williams.

At Kaizer Chiefs he had a similar problem as Itumeleng Khune reigns supreme between the goal posts.

"When I met with the president he told me he wants me to be Bafana number one. I know what I need to do because of the competition here but it will only make it that much sweeter at the end," Pieterse said.

He made his Downs debut in the 3-3 draw against AmaZulu last week where he conceded two soft goals.

Despite the poor performance, the technical team continued to show faith in him as he played in the 1-0 win over Golden Arrows days later. "For me personally the debut I had against AmaZulu was not ideal but we learnt from our mistakes. In the second game I got a clean sheet."

Pieterse still faces stiff competition at Chloorkop from Denis Onyango, Kennedy Mweene and Thela Ngobeni.

The former Shamrock Rovers man is looking forward to the challenge of learning from his fellow stoppers.

"Healthy competition ... that's one of the reasons I joined Sundowns because when you compete against the best you get better. I want to be competing for the Bafana spot and working with Denis, Kennedy and Thela will improve me."