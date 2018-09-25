Pirates coach Micho to use break to fix mistakes

Orlando Pirates coach Micho Sredojevic has welcomed their 10-day break after playing three matches in seven days.

Bucs are sitting top of the log with 14 points from eight matches. They beat Baroka 2-1 at Peter Mokaba Stadium at the weekend courtesy of goals from Vincent Pule and Thembinkosi Lorch.

Onkabetse Makgantai pulled one back for the hosts towards the end, but Pirates held on to collect maximum points in Limpopo.

Sredojevic, however, said his team's number one position at the moment doesn't mean they are a finished product.

With their next match against Golden Arrows at home on October 3, the former Uganda national team coach said he would use the break to work on their game.

"We know how to play football, but the question we are posing to ourselves is that, do we know how to make a result? In that regard, it was a game of two halves [against Baroka]," Sredojevic said.

"The first half was perfect because we controlled the game and really good defending by possessing the ball."

Sredojevic felt his team didn't deal well with Baroka's high balls in the second half. Pirates yet again failed to keep a clean sheet. In their eight league matches, they have conceded in seven. "We conceded from a corner in the second half and conceding from set pieces is something that is worrying us," he admitted.

On the brighter side, Pirates are undefeated in four matches since their 1-0 loss to Bloemfontein Celtic in August. They have collected 10 out of a possible 12 points in their past four games and they appear well on course to remain title contenders this season.

"We are not perfectly satisfied, but we are satisfied nonetheless," he said.

"We believe that we shall correct whatever is wrong and whatever is right keep up so we don't put ourselves like in recent matches where we had blackouts in the second half," Sredojevic said.