Midfielder Refiloe Jane scored two excellent goals as South Africa retained their Cosafa Women’s Championship title with a 2-1 victory over West African guest nation Cameroon at a vibrant Wolfson Stadium in Nelson Mandela Bay on Saturday.

Jane's brace came in the 43rd and 90th minutes. Cameroon had equalised via Genevieve Ngo Mbeleck in the 66th.

The victory sees South Africa not only lift the regional title‚ but also provides a boost in confidence ahead of the crucial 2018 African Women's Championships that will be played in Ghana in November‚ and serve as qualifiers for the Fifa Women's World Cup in France next year.

Cameroon are potential opponents for Banyana Banyana at that competition and this win will do them the power of good in believing they can finish among the top three sides and qualify for a first ever World Cup.

South Africa forward Jermaine Seoposenwe had two excellent chances to give Banyana the lead early‚ but first she could only head straight at Cameroon goalkeeper Annette‚ and then her tame shot was easy for the glovewoman.

Cameroon were pressing Banyana quickly when not in possession‚ not allowing the home side to create any fluency in their passing.

After forcing a turnover of possession‚ the visitors had a fast break down the right‚ but Abena Ninon shot wildly over the bar as she galloped into the box.

Just as the first half appeared to be coming to a close with no goals‚ Banyana took the lead in stunning fashion.

Cameroon could only clear the ball to Jane just outside the penalty box and her first-time shot arrowed into the bottom corner of the net.

For Canberra United-bound Jane‚ who has been excellent all tournament‚ it was an exceptional showcase of her quality on the ball.