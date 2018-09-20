Motlhalo and Seoposenwe put Banyana into Cosafa final

Banyana Banyana have set up a 2018 Cosafa Women’s Championship final against Cameroon after an accomplished 2-0 victory over Uganda in their semifinal in Port Elizabeth on Thursday.

Tournament top scorer Linda Motlhalo and Jermaine Seoposenwe netted for Banyana, who were full value for their victory in front of another healthy crowd at the Wolfson Stadium.

Desiree Ellis’s side will now meet Central African guest nation Cameroon in the decider at the same venue at 12pm on Saturday, while Zambia and Uganda will face off for bronze on Friday.

Motlhalo netted inside seven minutes for Banyana, her fourth of the competition to underline her quality as a rising star of this South African side.

Kholosa Biyana thundered a shot just over the bar, while Refiloe Jane was denied by Uganda goalkeeper Ruth Atoru after excellent work from Thembi Kgatlana.