David Thidiela suspended from PSL Exco, referred to prosecutor for ref rant

The Premier Soccer League have suspended Black Leopards chairman David Thidiela from their executive committee (Exco) and referred the matter of his tirade against referee Victor Hlungwani to the league’s prosecutor, Nande Becker.

The decision to suspend Thidiela was taken at a meeting of the PSL’s Board of Governors (BoG) at Emperors Palace Hotel and Casino in Kempton Park on Thursday.

Thidiela allegedly threatened Hlungwani and made tribal references after Leopards’ 1-0 Absa Premiership defeat against Bloemfontein Celtic at Thohoyandou Stadium on Sunday.

The PSL’s BoG also discussed the league’s dispute with the South African Football Association (Safa) over a new sponsorship of referees by the association with OUTsurance.