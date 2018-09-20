Soccer

Bafana move up in Fifa rankings

By Nick Said - 20 September 2018 - 11:31
Stuart Baxter during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match between South Africa and Libya at Moses Mabhida Stadiium on September 08, 2018 in Durban, South Africa.
Stuart Baxter during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match between South Africa and Libya at Moses Mabhida Stadiium on September 08, 2018 in Durban, South Africa.
Image: Anesh Debiky/ Gallo Images

Bafana Bafana have moved up a single place in the latest Fifa World Rankings released on Thursday and now sit at number 73 on the global list.

They made the improvement despite the disappointing home goalless draw with Libya in the African Nations Cup qualifiers earlier this month and have maintained their position at number 14 on the African continent.

It is an improvement on where they started the year at number 78 in January‚ but well off their highest ever position of 19 achieved just after they won the Nations Cup in 1996.

Tunisia remain the top-ranked side on the African continent this month‚ followed by Senegal‚ DR Congo‚ Morocco‚ Nigeria and Cameroon.

The Seychelles‚ who Bafana will play in home and away Nations Cup qualifiers next month‚ dropped a single place to number 189 in the world‚ behind even the likes of São Tomé e Príncipe.

Libya got some reward for their draw in Durban as they moved up two places to number 99 on the global list‚ though that is well down from their best ever position of number 54 in 2012.

Belgium moved above world champions France to the top of the overall rankings‚ with Brazil in third‚ followed by Croatia and Uruguay.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Community of Alexandra bids final farewell to children killed in shack fire
Murder, rape and robbery in numbers: 5 crime stats that will wreck your Tuesday
X