Brains behind Polokwane City social media quits

Polokwane City's social media accounts have suffered a major after the man behind their vibrancy, Vusi Ntimane, called it quits this week.

Over the past year, the football administrator from Nkuri village in Giyani, transformed City's Twitter account and turned it into the talk of the town with its cheeky nature.

But Ntimane had even bigger roles in the team and is grateful to club chairperson Johnny Mogaladi for the opportunity since joining 13 months ago.

"I would like to thank the chairman for giving me the opportunity to work for his wonderful team," Ntimane told the Sowetan on Thursday.

His previous football jobs were as Safa administrator, Alex United team manager and with the SA Football Players' Union.

About leaving City, he said: "After consulting my family I feel it is the right time for me to look for another challenge."