Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy felt his side were hard-done let down by the match officials in Saturday’s 4-1 home defeat to Kaizer Chiefs‚ but also admitted his side had fallen short with their own play.

The performance of referee Thando Ndzandzeka drew the ire of McCarthy after he sent off defender Taariq Fielies and gave a number of soft free-kicks to the visitors.

“It is just another in the on-going dilemma … they all look nice by the way with their OUTsurance kit.

“But that was the best thing about the performance out there‚ the beautiful green and purple kit‚” a rueful McCarthy said.

“I don’t want that to overshadow the fact that we came short and lost.

“But the manner we lost … for a coach it is frustrating when you are up against 11 men who wanted to overturn their bad run and then they got a little bit of help from the man in the middle.”

City had fallen behind to an early goal from Siyabonga Ngezana‚ but were level at halftime when Matthew Rusike netted against his former side.

Chiefs took the lead again early in the second period though as Khama Billiat netted from a quick counter-attack after the Amakhosi had been awarded a free-kick.

“They hit us with a counter-attack‚ it was a nice assist from the referee‚” he said.