SuperSport United's Kaitano Tembo haunts Pirates

SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo is ready for round two against Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium on Saturday [8.15pm].

Matsatsantsa knocked out the Buccaneers in the MTN8 quarterfinals on penalties last month.

"It's a tough game and we are trying to put a lot of emphasis in our league games. We need to try to take it game by game," said Tembo, who was speaking to the media at pay channel SuperSport's studios in Randburg this week.

Tembo was in the building for the MTN8 final venue announcement, which was confirmed as Moses Mabhida Stadium for SuperSport's clash against Cape Town City on September 29. "We are not thinking about the final at the moment because we've got important business in terms of the league to take care of.

"We will start thinking about the final after the [Black] Leopards game [on September 23 at Lucas Moripe Stadium]."

The coach maintained that the two games against Pirates and Leopards are an opportunity for his players to earn a starting berth for the final.

"I don't think you can be able to play in the final if you don't feature in the next two games, so I think the players are also motivated. It's a good motivation for me as a coach, because I know the players want to raise their hands to play in the final," he added.