Marc Strydom‚ in Durban - Dean Furman has admitted that his and Kamohelo Mokotjo's central midfield understanding might have played some role in an inability to get enough bodies forward in Bafana Bafana's 0-0 Africa Cup of Nations stalemate against Libya.

The result was a blow to Bafana in their Group E campaign.

The South Africans now have four points from two matches after a 2-0 opening away win against Nigeria in Uyo last year‚ when they could have led the group with six points.

While Furman was outstanding throwing himself across the park‚ doing his job of cleaning up opposition attacks from defensive midfield and even trying to join attacks‚ the box-to-box player next to him‚ Kamohelo Mokotjo‚ seemed lackadaisical.

Mokotjo has said in the past that that is the way he plays - making himself available for one-twos as a link-man and keeping things simple.

But in this game‚ against a physical Libya with a fanatical work-rate Mokotjo seemed to need to get forward more from next to industrious Furman‚ get involved more and up the ante in positive passes and forward momentum.

"Maybe that's something that we can work on‚ if we're a partnership going forward or in training‚" Furman admitted.

"Between 'Kamo' and myself‚ my first job‚ I believe is to clean up and mop up anything that's coming our way.

"But maybe as a midfielder we should be getting forward more. So maybe that sort of understanding is something that we can work on and improve on.

"And maybe we can be doing more from midfield going forward‚ definitely. And maybe we almost need to release the shackles a bit and go forward.

"But obviously that's up to the coach [Stuart Baxter] and how he wants us to play.

"But I definitely believe that one of us [Furman and Mokotjo]‚ especially in the second half‚ could have taken a few more opportunities to get forward and cause a few more problems.

"Their boys breaking down play [Libya central midfielders Ahmad Benali and Ali Elmusrati] - yeah‚ they broke down a bit. They were OK. They came and did a good job so credit to them for that.

"But for us‚ we look at ourselves first. And could we have done more going forward as a team? I certainly think we could have‚ yes."

Nigeria beat Seychelles in Saturday's other Group E Cameroon 2019 qualifier.