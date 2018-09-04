Bidvest Wits centre-forward Mxolisi Macuphu has been called up as a replacement for injured Lebogang Mothiba for Bafana Bafana’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Libya in Durban.

Strasbourg striker Mothiba was ruled out by his new club for Saturday's Cameroon 2019 qualifier at Moses Mabhida Stadium with a hamstring tear.

Big Bidvest Wits forward Macuphu will arrive as a like-for-like replacement for Mothiba‚ who was sold to Strasbourg by fellow Ligue 1 team Lille last week.

Bafana had their second training session in a warm Durban on Tuesday morning at Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu.

The South Africans' three replacements - Orlando Pirates winger Vincent Pule‚ Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Tiyani Mabunda and SuperSport United utility player Maphosa Modiba - all took part.

The trio were called up to replace three other injury withdrawals - midfielder Hlompho Kekana of Mamelodi Sundowns‚ Amiens SC midfielder Bongani Zungu and Sundowns winger Themba Zwane.

The SuperSport pair of midfielder Dean Furman and striker Bradley Grobler‚ who both arrived in camp with knocks‚ had a light trainign session apoart form the rest of the squad.

Bafana and Libya are on Group E‚ along with Nigeria and Seychelles.