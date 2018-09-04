Are Kaizer Chiefs a fading force as South African football cup kings?

There was a time when Kaizer Chiefs were considered the undisputed kings of cup competitions in South Africa‚ but SuperSport United are fast taking that mantle after sealing their 10th visit to a knockout decider in the last six years.

It is a remarkable period of consistency from Matsatsantsa as they prepare for their latest shot at silverware when they meet Cape Town City in the final of this year’s MTN8 competition on September 29.

It is a repeat of last year’s final in the same competition that SuperSport won on penalties‚ the last piece of silverware they have claimed.

But since May 2012 they have appeared in nine other finals – four in the Nedbank Cup‚ two each in the Telkom Knockout and MTN8‚ and once in the decider for the African Confederation Cup just last year.

They have won five of those finals‚ with the Nedbank Cup their most successful competition with three trophy wins.

In the same period of time‚ Orlando Pirates have appeared in eight finals‚ winning only the 2014 Nedbank Cup‚ while Sundowns have been in six‚ including the African Champions League‚ and Chiefs five.

In all SuperSport have appeared in 17 cup finals in their history‚ including one while still known as Pretoria City‚ and have won eight of those‚ with nine defeats. SuperSport’s cup finals since the 2011/12 season

NEDBANK CUP

2011/12 SuperSport United 2–0 Mamelodi Sundowns

2012/13 Kaizer Chiefs 1–0 SuperSport United

2015/16 SuperSport United 3–2 Orlando Pirates

2016/17 SuperSport United 4–1 Orlando Pirates TELKOM KNOCKOUT

2014/15 SuperSport United 3–2 Platinum Stars

2016/17 Cape Town City 2–1 SuperSport United MTN8

2012/13 Moroka Swallows 2-1 SuperSport United

2017/18 SuperSport United 1-1 Cape Town City [aet‚ United won 4-2 on pens]

2018/19 SuperSport United vs Cape Town City CONFEDERATIONS CUP

2017/18 TP Mazembe 2-1 / 0-0 SuperSport United