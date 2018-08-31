Ntshangase's vision, skill excites Chiefs starved fans

Kaizer Chiefs supporters appear to now have faith in midfielder Siphelele Ntshangase which augurs well for the Phefeni Glamour Boys.

Chiefs' number 10 has this season delivered the "champagne passes" that he promised on joining from Baroka eight months ago.

Ntshangase's defence-splitting passes would be crucial as Chiefs host SuperSport United in the MTN8 semifinal second leg at FNB Stadium tomorrow [8.15pm]. The two sides drew 2-2 in the first leg in Pretoria.

The 25-year-old is in high spirits and ready to do more for the Soweto giants who are trophyless in three full seasons.

"I have confidence. The more you play, the more confident you become," Ntshangase said before yesterday's morning training session at Naturena.

"I'm not really happy with my contribution yet, I only have two assists in about six games. If you said four assists in five games, I would be a happier," he said.

Ntshangase, however, is delighted with the way the forwards such as Khama Billiat and Leonardo Castro are positioning themselves.

"Each and every time I have the ball, either Castro or Khama is available, which makes my job easy," he added.

Speaking of Castro, the Colombian is also enjoying his game currently with three goals already this season, but would also want to see the team defend well.

Chiefs have conceded nine goals in seven matches, while scoring 10.

"As the strikers the goals are giving us the confidence, but we can't concede the way we do. So, we need to be focused on our defensive job," said Castro, and went to say: "For sure, as the strikers, we can score anytime. Ntshangase is a good passer of the ball and as strikers, we need to be on the move all the time to create spaces for him."