Pirates mum on Gabuza's future

As speculation mounted yesterday over whether Thamsanqa Gabuza will don the Orlando Pirates jersey again, club authorities were mum about the next step following the player's controversial behaviour on Tuesday.

Pirates' administrator Floyd Mbele said the club had not decided the way forward in the matter in which Gabuza reacted angrily to supporters who booed him as Pirates beat Black Leopards 2-1 in Polokwane.

"We don't have a comment to make at the moment. The club will make a statement in due course," Mbele told Sowetan yesterday.

Former Pirates striker Andries Sebola condemned Gabuza's behaviour. The Sea Robbers legend felt the lad from Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal should have controlled his temper. But he believes he still has

a future at the club.

"He should have controlled his temper. What he did was unacceptable. He's not the first player to be booed or criticised.

"He showed a lack professionalism. It's disappointing," Sebola said.

"However, I don't think it's the end of his Pirates days. Knowing Mr Irvin Khoza [the club's chairman] he'll call him and advise him. He won't just disown Gabuza just like that, he's like a father to them."

The ever-troubled relationship between Gabuza and the Pirates supporters reached a boiling point when the centre-forward threw his jersey into the crowd, signaling he was substituting himself at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

All this happened after the former Golden Arrows attacker's inviting cross down the left flank was deflected into the net by Lidoda Duvha

defender Thivhavhudzi Ndou, giving Pirates the lead.

Gabuza, who apologised yesterday, later received his marching orders when he returned to the bench with a strapped knee. Bucs' coach Milutin Sredojevic claimed his charge injured himself while celebrating. "In my 25 years of coaching, I have never seen such. But more support from the spiritual owners would be welcomed," said Sredojevic.

Gabuza misses Bucs' next two games against SuperSport United and Cape Town City, but fears are that he might be sanctioned further by the PSL, or his team Pirates.