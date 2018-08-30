Itumeleng Khune missed Kaizer Chiefs’ 2-2 Absa Premiership draw against Bloemfontein Celtic on Wednesday night with an arm injury‚ but will be available for Bafana Bafana’s Africa Cup of Nations Cup against Libya.

Amakhosi coach Giovanni Solinas said Bruce Bvuma took Khune’s place in the posts in the draw at FNB Stadium because of a knock to his arm that Khune picked up in Chiefs’ previous 2-2 MTN8 draw against SuperSport United.

With Virgil Vries out injured for two weeks Solinas had 22-year-old keeper Brylon Petersen on his bench.

Khune is expected to return for Saturday night’s second leg of Chiefs’ MTN8 semifinal against SuperSport at FNB Stadium.

Solinas revealed that centreback Teenage Hadebe is also available having resumed full training after an ankle injury.

“Teenage on Wednesday morning played in a friendly game for players not selected [to meet Celtic]‚” Solinas said.

“He is much better. Now it’s the fitness that is OK. He’s available for the next game. We will see.

“Khune did not play because against SuperSport‚ you remember‚ he was treated for an [arm] injury‚ taking a knock‚ in the first half.

“He was not OK to play. It is the first time in my career that I have lost two goalkeepers at the same time.

“But I am happy with the performance by Bruce‚ because in my opinion he had a good game.”

Solinas added‚ grinning: “But about Khune‚ don’t worry – he’s available for Bafana Bafana.”

Bafana meet Libya in their Afcon qualifier at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday‚ September 8.