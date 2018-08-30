Kaizer Chiefs have announced the signing of Uganda international left-back Godfrey Walusimbi.

Chiefs said in a statement on their website on Thursday afternoon: “The 29-year-old Ugandan left-back penned a three-year deal which will end on 30 June 2021.”

Walusimbi‚ who will wear jersey No.29‚ the club revealed‚ will compete with current incumbent Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya and Philani Zulu for Chiefs’ left-back position.

The player‚ bought from Kenya’s Gor Mahia‚ was quoted as saying: “I’ve always known that Kaizer Chiefs is a great football club.

“Chiefs play for honours and that’s a positive mindset that every player dreams of. Just like every footballer‚ I always want to move one step further in my career and I think my move to Chiefs is one such step.”

“I have already adapted at Chiefs. It is easier to adapt in a professional environment. I look forward to working hard and contribute to the team‚” said the player who has been training with Chiefs for almost weeks.

Walusimbi was accused by Mahia of going Awol from the club to negotiate with Chiefs. The Nairobi club claimed Chiefs never asked for permission to enter into talks with the defender.

Chiefs’ football manager Bobby Motaung said Walusimbi can add value to Amakhosi.

“It has been an engaging process to finalise this move. At the end we are happy the process has been completed‚ and the player is available to play. We wish him all of the best with us‚” Motaung said.

Walusimbi’s signing follows the acquisitions last week of centreback Mario Booysen from Ajax Cape Town and forward Lebogang Manyama from Konyaspor in Turkey‚ as Chiefs have made a number of their signings late for the 2018-19 season.