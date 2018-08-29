United's Kaitano Tembo dares ex-mentor Eric Tinkler

SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo is not expecting Chippa United to play any differently under new coach Eric Tinkler when the two sides meet at Lucas Moripe Stadium tonight [7.30pm].

It will be the first time Tinkler is in the dugout since leaving Matsatsantsa five months ago and will look to his Chilli Boys outfit to give him a winning start. Standing in their way will be Tembo's men who have won two out of their three league matches.

Chippa remain winless after two losses and a draw.

"Eric has been with them for a few days and for them to start playing the way he wants them to play ... it will take time and the players are still the same," Tembo said.

The Zimbabwean added that since SuperSport are playing in their own backyard, they must at all times put Chippa under pressure.

"What's important is for us to try to impose our game, because we are playing at home and they've got to play the way we want them to play.

"That's very key and the only way we can dominate the game. We are not going to react to what they are going to do, although we will have an idea of what they want to do.

"It's our home game and we will impose our game on them," Tembo insisted.