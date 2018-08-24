Eric Tinkler starts his new job on the bench at Chippa United next Wednesday up against the team he last coached and where a player putsch effectively ended an all-too brief stint.

SuperSport United is an ironic first destination for the 48-year-old former African Nations Cup winner as he takes over at Chippa and returns to coaching for the first time since March.

Tinkler was drummed out by player power‚ quitting on the back of a dressing room revolt after months of strained relations between himself and senior players.

A terse statement announcing his departure suggested a behind-the-scenes Machiavellian atmosphere but in no ways painted the real picture of intrigue‚ personality clashes and the toxic relationship between Tinkler and a cabal of players he called “Baxter’s boys”.

It came against the back drop of potential relegation for a club whose resources should make them potential title challengers.

Indeed‚ they won three back-to-back league titles under Gavin Hunt from 2008 to 2010 and have kept amassing cup trophies since‚ with Tinkler starting with MTN8 success and then a place in the African Confederation Cup final.

But it all unraveled with SuperSport sitting just three points above the relegation zone with only six wins in 23 league matches under Tinkler.

The resignation statement‚ eight months after Tinkler doubled his salary by moving from Cape Town City‚ read: “I have been in discussion with club management about the poor performance of the team for a while now.