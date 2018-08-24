Monama aims to help Ajax back

New Ajax Cape Town midfield maestro Raymond Monama feels he still has what it takes to be one of the best players in the top flight, aiming to rediscover his old form in the National First Division (NFD) with the Cape side.

The 29-year-old was one of the best midfielders during the 2016/2017 NFD campaign, scoring 11 goals for Royal Eagles. His exploits at Eagles paved him the way to join now-defunct Platinum Stars in top-flight last season

However, things did not work out for him at Stars. He registered only nine appearances for the Roger de Sa's outfit in their disastrous campaign that ended in relegation, which was followed by relocation and a name change.

"The last time I played in the NFD I did well [with Eagles] and I expect the same with Ajax. My goal is to re-produce my old form so that I'll return to the top division soon,'' said Monama, who left Dikwena after their relocation to Cape Town to became Cape Umoya.

"It's important that I help Ajax bounce back as quick as possible. If that doesn't happen, I am optimistic I would have done enough to attract other Premiership clubs. I have a belief I still have a lot to offer, especially in the elite league. I am thankful to Ajax for this change. I want to repay their faith."

The ex-Black Leopards and Mamelodi Sundowns midfield is relishing the opportunity of working with veteran coach Muhsin Ertugral at the Urban Warriors. Monama trusts the Turk will play a huge role in improving him as a player.

"It is a good experience to work with coach Muhsin. He is one of the hardest working people in football. He does not just want his players to work hard but he demands that. I believe working with him will make me to be even a better player.''

